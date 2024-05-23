Microsoft's 'AI PCs' sound like a potential privacy disaster

Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 11th generation and Surface Laptop 7th generation this week. But the launch was a little different from the usual announcement of iterative updates. The tech giant sought to rebrand its Surface line, dubbing the new models 'Copilot+ PCs' after its AI chatbot.

Naturally, people are wondering what that actually means. To an extent, the concept of an 'AI laptop' feels like an attempt to jump on the buzzword of the moment. But in the case of Microsoft, it isn't mere 'AI washing'. There'a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and connection to large language models running in the Azure Cloud. There's also a bunch of new AI tools, one of which is already raising concerns.

The most controversial AI feature that will come loaded on the new Copilot+ PCs is called Recall, which Microsoft describes as a 'photography memory' for the computers. Using Windows Copilot Runtime, Recall will track everything users do on the PCs by taking a screenshot every few seconds. It will see what apps and websites they use, what files they open and what passwords they enter.

The objective is to help users find anything they've seen on their PC by using a timeline to scroll through past activity and then jump back to the desired content by selecting the relaunch button below the screenshot. Microsoft has also clarified that it is possible to turn Recall off and to limit the information it stores. As for the data itself, it's stored locally and should only be accessible to the user, but it's not impossible for hackers to take control of a PC.

Privacy advocates are warning that such vast collection of data on user behaviour could be exploited for nefarious purposes. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office told the BBC it was investigating what safeguards have been put in place.

THIS is the company that wants to record literally everything you ever do on your computer. (Report is re an attack last year.)If you don’t think Microsoft Recall, local or no, will be one of the biggest cybertargets in history, you aren’t paying attention. pic.twitter.com/7xWEp3AmjdMay 21, 2024

"have you ever wanted to install a keylogger to spy on your spouse or kid? well have we got news for you"May 21, 2024

Considering the paranoia about unauthorised access to webcams, it's likely that users will also have worries about the feature, which could have a chilling effect, dissuading people from searching certain sites. Concerns are already being expressed on social media, where some people have likened the tool to old-fashioned spyware. Others compared it to the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You.

But Microsoft is not alone in developing this kind of AI-driven function. There are dedicated third-party tools, such as Rewind AI, that have similar aims. And Google has teased a look at its Project Astra, which captures rolling video from a phone or smart glasses in order to allow the user to ask questions about their surroundings (or ask where they left their glasses).

The new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are available to preorder from Microsoft and Amazon for a release date of 18 June.