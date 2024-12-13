I've never wanted to upgrade my Apple Watch SE 2 but this record-low on the 10 has convinced me to just do it
The extra features are well worth it for $329 – that's $70 off!
I've never felt I needed more than the very basic Apple Watch. I have the SE model and have fallen in and out of obsession with it over the last couple of years. Of course, the newer models always have shinier features but besides fitness tracking I never felt I need them. But the Apple Watch 10 is currently sitting at its lowest price of $329 at Amazon, and I'm seriously tempted to upgrade before Christmas.
Given the full price of the SE was $249 when released, this discount on the most up to date watch seems like a no-brainer. With the extra coupon, you get $70 off the full price, and a bunch of extra features to play with – including a bigger, 40% brighter OLED screen, speakers and better battery life. For more on the differences between them see our Apple Watch generations guide.
Save $70 with extra coupon
This is the lowest price the Apple Watch 10 has been on sale for, and I think this brings it into a really decent price bracket for the newest tech (you get the GPS 42mm case version by the way, but there are some strap options to choose from).
You get a bunch of new features, including sleep apnea detection, new fitness tracking including auto lap and stroke counting for swimmers. There's also cycle tracking including temperature sensing, an ECG app and more.
The design is gorgeous, it's slim but has a bigger screen, and it has much better battery life than the SE2 (this is a drawback on the cheaper model, I have to charge mine every day.)
Not for you? Find more Apple Watch deals where you are below:
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.
