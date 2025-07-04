I'll admit that in the past, I've had beef with Marvel film posters thanks to their over-saturation of floating head designs, but recently the studio has been upping its game. Helping to slowly restore my faith, the new poster design for Ironheart has exceeded my expectations, putting an unusually arty spin on the studio's typical poster style.

While there's no strict formula for creating the best movie posters, going against the grain is sure to make a memorable design. With its traditional art style, the new Ironheart poster proves that Marvel is back on form with its designs, and I'm excited to see the studio (hopefully) continue to impress.

(Image credit: Marvel)

The new Ironheart poster, created by artist Nikkolas Smith, features protagonist Riri Williams donning an Iron Man-esque mask, surrounded by interwoven veins. The painterly style of the poster leaves room for imperfections, creating a unique organic look rarely seen in the pristine CGI world of Marvel. A perfect convergence of nature and technology, the earthy colour palette embellished with bright pinks and yellows brings an extra dimension of visual flair.

Over on Reddit, fans praised the design, with one writing, "That is a great poster. No floating heads, bit of an artistic flair, but not fully minimalist, Iron Man helmet as a crown is a neat idea." Others chimed in with equal praise, calling it "dope", "awesome", and "Top tier."

For more inspiring Marvel design, take a look at the new Fantastic Four poster that's a retro delight or check out the bonkers Deadpool & Wolverine film posters that prove international movie posters are on top.