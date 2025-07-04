Goodbye floating heads, Marvel's new Ironheart poster is a work of art

The painterly style is beautiful.

Marvel Ironheart poster
(Image credit: Marvel)

I'll admit that in the past, I've had beef with Marvel film posters thanks to their over-saturation of floating head designs, but recently the studio has been upping its game. Helping to slowly restore my faith, the new poster design for Ironheart has exceeded my expectations, putting an unusually arty spin on the studio's typical poster style.

While there's no strict formula for creating the best movie posters, going against the grain is sure to make a memorable design. With its traditional art style, the new Ironheart poster proves that Marvel is back on form with its designs, and I'm excited to see the studio (hopefully) continue to impress.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

