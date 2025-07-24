Another day, another atrocious Wicked poster. As a fan of both the Broadway production and 2024 film, it pains me to report that the highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, has been cursed with yet another questionable design, more akin to a janky fan edit than a blockbuster film poster.

From the start, it seemed that the Wicked film franchise was hexed with some inexplicable poster curse, with lead actress Cynthia Erivo quarrelling over a previous design that fans tried to 'fix'. Sadly, the curse only continues with a slew of disappointingly flat movie posters gracing the Wicked: For Good campaign. (At this point, it's starting to feel like they've given up.)

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The latest poster design features Glinda and Elphie alongside Madame Morrible, Oz and an out-of-place Fiyero who lurks to the side like an afterthought. Be it the overly staged lighting or the overwhelmingly cluttered background, the poster has an undeniable flatness that feels unlovingly pasted together.

This character copy-paste design has been a trend of For Good's promo, despite it being wholly unpopular with fans. Reactions to the latest design were just as scathing, with one X user writing "Can we ban Picsart for good?" while another chimed in "The poster looks like a fan-made edit."

Wicked: For Good | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's disappointing to see a churn of such underwhelming promo posters for the new Wicked film, given that the collection of beautiful fan-made posters proves there are far more visually appealing ways to promote the sequel. I'm still holding out for something worth praising before the film's release on 2 November, but it'll take something truly wonderful to undo my current loathing.