The new Wicked: For Good posters are starting to feel like rage bait

Why are they all so flat?

Another day, another atrocious Wicked poster. As a fan of both the Broadway production and 2024 film, it pains me to report that the highly anticipated sequel, Wicked: For Good, has been cursed with yet another questionable design, more akin to a janky fan edit than a blockbuster film poster.

From the start, it seemed that the Wicked film franchise was hexed with some inexplicable poster curse, with lead actress Cynthia Erivo quarrelling over a previous design that fans tried to 'fix'. Sadly, the curse only continues with a slew of disappointingly flat movie posters gracing the Wicked: For Good campaign. (At this point, it's starting to feel like they've given up.)

