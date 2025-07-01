I physically recoiled when I saw the new Naked Gun film poster
Is it supposed to be a body horror?
Historically, AI has always struggled with one thing in particular – the hands. Playing on this hilarious trope is the latest film poster for The Naked Gun, featuring a weapon-wielding Liam Neeson (and a fair few extra phalanges) in what looks like an AI fail for the ages.
The best movie posters will leverage an audience's interest, whether that's with striking design, action-packed visuals, or in this case, borderline body horror. Simple, yet captivating (for better or for worse), the new poster demonstrates how a playful concept, executed to horrifying perfection, can make a lasting impact.
At first glance, The Naked Gun's poster seems fairly normal; however, pasted next to Liam Neeson's sombre face is text reading "No AI was used in the making of this poster". Either Liam Neeson has 7 fingers (and I've somehow never noticed) or things aren't exactly as they seem. Of course, that doesn't mean there's no Photoshop trickery involved.
While I'm all for poking a bit of fun at the AI overlords others were less convinved. "anti ai posting is getting cringe" one X user responded, while another called it outdated, writing "Yeah, the whole finger AI thing was a big issue back in like 2023". One X user thought the design didn't go far enough, swiftly replacing Neeson's face and gun with fingers in a horrifyingly brilliant display.
Needed more fingers pic.twitter.com/Tt6mLYb86kJune 27, 2025
For more design inspiration, take a look a the “appalling” editing fail in the new Wicked: For Good poster, or check out the most impactful poster designs from throughout history.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
