Historically, AI has always struggled with one thing in particular – the hands. Playing on this hilarious trope is the latest film poster for The Naked Gun, featuring a weapon-wielding Liam Neeson (and a fair few extra phalanges) in what looks like an AI fail for the ages.

The best movie posters will leverage an audience's interest, whether that's with striking design, action-packed visuals, or in this case, borderline body horror. Simple, yet captivating (for better or for worse), the new poster demonstrates how a playful concept, executed to horrifying perfection, can make a lasting impact.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

At first glance, The Naked Gun's poster seems fairly normal; however, pasted next to Liam Neeson's sombre face is text reading "No AI was used in the making of this poster". Either Liam Neeson has 7 fingers (and I've somehow never noticed) or things aren't exactly as they seem. Of course, that doesn't mean there's no Photoshop trickery involved.

While I'm all for poking a bit of fun at the AI overlords others were less convinved. "anti ai posting is getting cringe" one X user responded, while another called it outdated, writing "Yeah, the whole finger AI thing was a big issue back in like 2023". One X user thought the design didn't go far enough, swiftly replacing Neeson's face and gun with fingers in a horrifyingly brilliant display.

Needed more fingers pic.twitter.com/Tt6mLYb86kJune 27, 2025

