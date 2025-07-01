Recommended reading

I physically recoiled when I saw the new Naked Gun film poster

News
By published

Is it supposed to be a body horror?

Liam Neeson
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Historically, AI has always struggled with one thing in particular – the hands. Playing on this hilarious trope is the latest film poster for The Naked Gun, featuring a weapon-wielding Liam Neeson (and a fair few extra phalanges) in what looks like an AI fail for the ages.

The best movie posters will leverage an audience's interest, whether that's with striking design, action-packed visuals, or in this case, borderline body horror. Simple, yet captivating (for better or for worse), the new poster demonstrates how a playful concept, executed to horrifying perfection, can make a lasting impact.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.