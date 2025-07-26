Promo for Liam Neeson's upcoming crime-fighting comedy, The Naked Gun, has been on a roll – albeit a rather unconventional one. With a series of creepy mock-AI posters recently going viral, the campaign has continued the bizarre hype, stepping up the sauciness by launching a parody OnlyFans account.

While the best movie posters will always have a special place in my heart, it's great to see films embracing more offbeat marketing methods. From guerrilla campaigns to viral sensations, we're in an exciting new era that's rewriting the rules of movie promo, and as The Naked Gun proves, seemingly nothing is off-limits.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Typically used for creators to share their illicit content, OnlyFans isn't a natural choice for a movie promotion, but given its title, I think The Naked Gun gets a pass. The playful posts feature some rather suggestive captions alluding to "spreading" and a "big load", only to feature innocuous images of jam-laden toast and an overflowing washing machine. Is it ridiculous? Yes – but fans seemed to love it.

"Marketing pr of this movie is nuts," one X user commented, while another chimed in, "marketing budget said, 'let’s go full chaos'." Others were a little more disturbed, with one user questioning, "Did I wake up in an alternate timeline?" alongside another user that responded, "Am I reading this correctly?".

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

While it's silly (and slightly disturbing), I love that The Naked Gun has seemingly thrown out the rulebook when it comes to marketing. For more offbeat inspiration, check out Alien: Romulus' terrifying guerrilla marketing or take a look at the surprisingly realistic fake ads created for the Rental Family movie.