I’m disturbed and delighted.

The Naked Gun poster including quotes from the film&#039;s OnlyFans spoof account
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Promo for Liam Neeson's upcoming crime-fighting comedy, The Naked Gun, has been on a roll – albeit a rather unconventional one. With a series of creepy mock-AI posters recently going viral, the campaign has continued the bizarre hype, stepping up the sauciness by launching a parody OnlyFans account.

While the best movie posters will always have a special place in my heart, it's great to see films embracing more offbeat marketing methods. From guerrilla campaigns to viral sensations, we're in an exciting new era that's rewriting the rules of movie promo, and as The Naked Gun proves, seemingly nothing is off-limits.

