Stop obsessing over Apple, designers: IKEA is where it's at

Features
By published

While tech bros bow before the Church of Steve Jobs, designers should look to the flat-pack furniture titan instead.

An exhibition space displays various colorful and patterned textiles hanging from the ceiling, with framed prints and display cases featuring designs on pedestals below.
The Magical Patterns at Edinburgh’s Dovecot Studios (Image credit: IKEA)

I'll start by saying I'm a big fan of Apple. Their laptops are sleek, the materials are premium, and unboxing one of their boxes feels like a major life event. I'm writing this on a MacBook Air 2020, one of the best laptops I've ever used. I'm by no means a hater.

However, I don't believe Apple’s “less is more” aesthetic is the be-all and end-all of design. What excites me far more is a well-known Swedish warehouse that smells of meatballs and magic.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.