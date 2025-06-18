Recommended reading

There's time to stop the Apple-inspired obsession with glass UI before it starts

I thought we had got past this phase.

After the flat design revolution in user interfaces, going back to skeuomorphism would feel so old and outdated. But 'glassmorphism'? Glass looks clean and shiny. Maybe it could disguise a step backwards?

This week, glass has become as ubiquitous in UI design concepts on social media as it is in urban architecture. After Apple's launch of its new Liquid Glass design language for its rebranded operating systems, including iOS 26 and MacOS Tahoe 26, everyone's mocking up translucent buttons, typically frosted, with blur, transparency and lighting effects.

