Newspaper Club takes us back to the simple pleasures of tactile design.

Newspaper Club&#039;s new paper The Printing Press
(Image credit: Newspaper Club)

In a world where digital media is king, it's easy to forget the tactile joys of good ol' fashioned print. Swooping in with a stunning reminder is Newspaper Club, with its latest project, The Printing Press. As the on-demand printing business's first self publication, it's been a long time coming, but the stunning result was certainly worth the wait.

While there are countless different types of printing, newspapers are perhaps one of the most familiar media, bringing an element of nostalgia and tangible satisfaction. Leveraging the universal pleasures of print, Newspaper Club's latest project is a reminder that print is alive, well and looking better than ever.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

