In a world where digital media is king, it's easy to forget the tactile joys of good ol' fashioned print. Swooping in with a stunning reminder is Newspaper Club, with its latest project, The Printing Press. As the on-demand printing business's first self publication, it's been a long time coming, but the stunning result was certainly worth the wait.

While there are countless different types of printing, newspapers are perhaps one of the most familiar media, bringing an element of nostalgia and tangible satisfaction. Leveraging the universal pleasures of print, Newspaper Club's latest project is a reminder that print is alive, well and looking better than ever.

(Image credit: Newspaper Club)

A celebration of its customers and the diversity of creative newsprint, The Printing Press is a playful tabloid-style newspaper spotlighting how artists, designers and brands are reimagining the traditional medium.

"The newspaper features a mix of voices we thought other creative folks would connect with - from the record shop Drift in Totnes (who have been printing with us for over 12 years!) to the brand team at Papier, a lecturer at Edinburgh College of Art, even an exhibition all the way at the Museum of Design in Atlanta. There are lots of different kinds of projects, but all rooted in good ideas and thoughtful design," Kaye Symington, chief marketing officer at Newspaper Club, tells Creative Bloq.

(Image credit: Newspaper Club)

In tandem with the new publication is a vibrant billboard campaign created in collaboration with Build Hollywood. The designs feature real Newspaper Club customers, artist Supermundane, and Sophie McNiven of homeware brand Sophie Home. For London locals, you can also catch Newspaper Club's campaign at News & Coffee's Holborn Station kiosk.

(Image credit: Newspaper Club)

"There’s just nothing quite like newsprint," Kaye says. "It slows you down in the best way, especially when there’s so much competing for your attention online. A newspaper isn’t trying to go viral, which is refreshing. Putting together a newspaper makes you think differently. It’s scrappy and democratic, which makes it a great space to play around and tell stories in a more creative way. And at the end of it, you’ve got something real to hand someone instead of just sending them a link," she adds.

For more creative inspiration, check out the best print ads of all time. If you're after more tactile design, take a look at Black Madre's beautiful handcrafted book.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Have you created a standout logo or branding? Enter the Brand Impact Awards.