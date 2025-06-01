Recommended reading

Brooklyn Film Festival flips the script on screen time in playful new visual identity

Otherway swaps social media for cinema.

In the age of TikTok brainrot and influencer overload, it's easy to feel adverse to screen time, but before isolating digital spaces became the norm, screen time was all about community. Capturing the spirit of pre-social media entertainment, the Brooklyn Film Festival is inviting audiences to embrace the charm of the cinema screen to celebrate the uniting power of film.

While there's no formula for creating impactful branding, Brooklyn Film Festival's new visual identity is a prime example of how thoughtful design can authentically resonate with audiences. With a bright colour palette, bold typography and a strong verbal identity, the film festival's branding demonstrates how graphic visuals with a cinematic touch can create a big impact.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear

Staff Writer 

