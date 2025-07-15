You're telling me this F1 movie isn't real? Unreal Engine almost convinced me

This is why UE5 is huge for automobile animation.

F1 the Movie continues to burn rubber in cinemas, impressing audiences with its immersive racing sequences. But our eyes have been drawn to a cinematic that wasn't filmed at Silverstone or Monza like the Apple Originals film. It was made in software.

The video below provides a timely dose of F1 action, and there are parts that look almost like real movie footage. But it was animated in Epic Games' increasingly popular game development software Unreal Engine 5.6.

