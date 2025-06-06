We've seen lots of impressive 3D work recently but there's something truly hypnotising about this 3D animation that sees cotton taken from the plant, turned into thread and then spun into T-shirts.
Oh, and then the T-shirts dance about to some off-kilter dissonant electro sounds from Gui Boratto. All that with super-smooth fabric simulation made in some of the best 3D modelling software
The animation starts with pristine cotton buds. From out of nowhere, slightly sinister robot arms appear and start to work the fibre. The contrast between the robotics and the natural fibre is almost unnerving, but it's mesmerising to watch, and the lighting is pristine. The best fabric simulation ever, some are saying on LinkedIn.
The Dubai-based studio Loop says the 3D animation is a design exploration reel from a recent project for the clothing company Bella+Canvas. Writing on LinkedIn, it says it created the work in around two months using 3ds Max, our own pick as the best 3D modelling software, along with Houdini and Tyflow.
