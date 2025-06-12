Recommended reading

Behind-the-scenes video reveals Aardman's painstaking approach to animation on Shaun the Sheep

News
By published

The charm of traditional stop-motion still can't be matched.

Despite the incredible modern tech available for movie making today, traditional stop-motion, or stop-frame, work remains one of the most engaging animation styles for many viewers. It involves a lot of physical work, but there's a warmth and charm to it that still can't truly be replicated digitally.

Aardman Animations is one of the best-known studios using the technique today, and it's just provided a glimpse of how much work goes into creating a scene in short, sped-up before-and-after video that compares the making of a piece of animation for Shaun the Sheep Series 7 with the final thing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.