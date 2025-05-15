Recommended reading

Loewe's adorable anime ads show art is still so much better than AI

And its logo design suddenly makes sense.

Images from an animation of frogs on a rollercoaster shaped like the Loewe logo
(Image credit: Loewe)

If you spent any time on social media last month, you probably noticed the sudden glut of AI-generated Studio Ghibli-style imagery after the release of OpenAI's new image generator in GTP-4o. For a few days, everything from memes to holiday snaps and worse were being 'Ghiblified' with abandon (probably to Hayao Miyazaki's horror).

That could make it bad timing for a luxury fashion brand like Loewe to launch a series of anime-style ads. In a sign of these fickle times, the AI Ghibli trend has been and gone, and any brand arriving so late to the party would be cringeworthy. But the Spanish fashion house has instead proven how real bespoke art is still so much more valuable.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.

