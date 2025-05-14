Recommended reading

The design of Pope Leo XIV's coat of arms is proving to be surprisingly controversial

Heraldry buffs demand answers on "confusing" background colour.

We never imagined that the death of a pope and the election of his successor would generate so much design controversy. First, there was the issue of the kerning on Pope Francis's tomb. Now people are raising questions about Pope Leo XIV's coat of arms.

The design is based closely on the one Robert Francis Prevost, the new head of the Catholic Church, used during his time as a cardinal, with the external ornaments changed to reflect his new position. But it turns out that papal observers can be a picky bunch.

