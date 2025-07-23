The best ambigram logos (and two controversial designs that didn't work)

From tech to cars, these logos show the power of symmetry in brand design.

Six of the best ambigram logo designs on an orange gradient background: Abba, New Man, Oxo, Sun Microsystems logo, DeLorean Motor Company and Oysho
(Image credit: Future / Abba / New Man / Premier Foods / Sun Microsystems / DeLorean Motor Company / Oysho)

Balance and symmetry are powerful elements in logo design, so it's not surprising that best ambigram logos make an impact. In fact, some ambigram logos could be considered among the best logos of all time.

An ambigram is a visual design that may be read in at least two directions, whether by rotation or by flipping. As a resource in logo design, the concept can creates a symmetry that enhances visual appeal and creates a sense of harmony while allowing an identity to be read correctly in different orientations – great for a brand whose mark appears on physical objects that might not always be seen straight on.

Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor