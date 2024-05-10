The surprising history of the Abba logo

By
published

Eurovision's biggest legends had more designs than you might think.

Abba logo
(Image credit: Abba)

It's been 50 years since Abba won the 1974 Eurovision song contest with Waterloo and were catapulted to international pop stardom. Accompanying them on that journey was the Abba logo, one of the best band logos in history.

The current Abba logo is unmistakable with its mirrored 'B'. It feels times, and indeed, it's been around for most of the band's career. But it went through a lot of changes in the early years before the band settled on the ambigram we know. Here we look back at those changes and how Eurovision's most famous winners came to have an iconic brand identity (see our pick of the best Eurovision logos for more inspiration).

Image 1 of 4
Abba logo
(Image credit: Abba)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles