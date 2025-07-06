Behold, the Ford logo we deserved (that got rejected)
It was created by design legend Paul Rand.
Whether or not you're a car fanatic, you'll likely recognise the Ford logo – an iconic emblem dating back to the early 1900s. While the design has remained fairly unchanged since the late 1920s, there was a time when the automobile maker almost switched things up, and my, it could've been marvellous.
Today, the Ford logo remains one of the best car logos on the road – a symbol of heritage and reliability that has stood the test of time. Having not updated its logo since 2003, Ford is well overdue a new look, and while this sleek alternative design sadly never got to see the light of day, I'd love to see it have its time to shine in the future.
The alternative Ford logo was created back in 1966 by Paul Rand, the legendary designer behind some of the most iconic logos, such as ABC and IBM. His design takes a timeless yet contemporary spin on the heritage design, doing away with the stuffy cursive typeface for a unique graphic font. Ford's oval frame is replaced with a more organic, rounded shape framed by the sweeping tail of the "f", creating a fluid and scalable design.
Maintaining Ford's iconic blue and white colour scheme, the concept design expertly captured the brand's essence while modernising its look. Despite his slick design, Rand's logo concept was rejected, so consider this my official cry to bring back Rand's Ford logo and pay homage to a design legend.
For more creative inspiration, take a look at the most iconic car designs of all time or check out the new Bentley logo that's driving fans wild.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
