Behold, the Ford logo we deserved (that got rejected)

News
By published

It was created by design legend Paul Rand.

Unused Ford logo
(Image credit: Paul Rand)

Whether or not you're a car fanatic, you'll likely recognise the Ford logo – an iconic emblem dating back to the early 1900s. While the design has remained fairly unchanged since the late 1920s, there was a time when the automobile maker almost switched things up, and my, it could've been marvellous.

Today, the Ford logo remains one of the best car logos on the road – a symbol of heritage and reliability that has stood the test of time. Having not updated its logo since 2003, Ford is well overdue a new look, and while this sleek alternative design sadly never got to see the light of day, I'd love to see it have its time to shine in the future.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.