Whether or not you're a car fanatic, you'll likely recognise the Ford logo – an iconic emblem dating back to the early 1900s. While the design has remained fairly unchanged since the late 1920s, there was a time when the automobile maker almost switched things up, and my, it could've been marvellous.

Today, the Ford logo remains one of the best car logos on the road – a symbol of heritage and reliability that has stood the test of time. Having not updated its logo since 2003, Ford is well overdue a new look, and while this sleek alternative design sadly never got to see the light of day, I'd love to see it have its time to shine in the future.

(Image credit: Ford/Future)

The alternative Ford logo was created back in 1966 by Paul Rand, the legendary designer behind some of the most iconic logos, such as ABC and IBM. His design takes a timeless yet contemporary spin on the heritage design, doing away with the stuffy cursive typeface for a unique graphic font. Ford's oval frame is replaced with a more organic, rounded shape framed by the sweeping tail of the "f", creating a fluid and scalable design.

Maintaining Ford's iconic blue and white colour scheme, the concept design expertly captured the brand's essence while modernising its look. Despite his slick design, Rand's logo concept was rejected, so consider this my official cry to bring back Rand's Ford logo and pay homage to a design legend.

(Image credit: Ford)

