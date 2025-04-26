9 of the most iconic car designs of all time

Features
We take a look through the most classic, recognisable, influential and famous car designs in history.

A photograph of the McLaren F1 supercar in orange on a showroom floor.
(Image credit: McLaren)

The most iconic car designs can mean several different things. It might be a car that is instantly recognisable, one that everybody and their grandmother around the world can identify and name. Equally, it might be a car that typifies an era, or a car that had a massive influence on everything that came after, even if it wasn’t initially appreciated in its own time.

With the help of a few experts in the field, I’ve compiled this list of some of the most truly iconic cars ever designed. The list isn’t exhaustive – no such list could be – but it captures a flavour of some of the most outstanding car designs from the past century-plus. Some are iconic for their practicality, some for their innovative use of materials, some for their adoption by pop culture and Hollywood – and some, of course, for their sheer, face-melting speed.

