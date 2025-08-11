Tech accessory brand CASETiFY is renowned for its quirky brand collabs, but its latest drop is taking inspiration from the classics with a collection influenced by the Dutch Golden Age of art. The sleek tech accessories are an art lover's dream, but one item in particular has caught my eye – CASETiFY's stunning headphone wrap inspired by Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring.

From the best MacBook Pro cases to PopSockets and phone chains, CASETiFY has a glowing reputation when it comes to protecting your tech. Its new collection is not only functional, but wonderfully ostentatious, bringing a spirit of artistic wonder to jazz up your plain ol' tech.

A post shared by CASETiFY Singapore (@casetify_sg) A photo posted by on

The headphone cover in question features a luxe silk-like fabric and yellow detailing that mimics the colours of the girl's headscarf, while a chic earring detail dangles from one side to recreate the iconic pearl. With carefully sculpted draping and an elevated appeal, the headphone cover is equal parts ingenious as it is slightly ridiculous – if you're precious about your tech, this is certainly a chic way to protect it.

The Mauritshuis x CASETiFY collection features various accessories inspired by famous works from The Hague's iconic art museum, including Vermeer, de Heem, Potter, and Fabritius. Among the offerings are PopSockets, tech cases and charm chains, alongside the aforementioned headphone wrap (which is arguably the star of the show).

(Image credit: CASETiFY)

Sadly, the headphone cover is currently out of stock, but pieces from the wider collection are still up for grabs if you fancy flexing some wearable art. For more design news, take a look at this retro Apple iMac-inspired accessory that's bringing back major Y2K nostalgia or check out this museum’s stunning rebrand that's pure art therapy