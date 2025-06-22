Recommended reading

Transparent tech is back.

An image of an Apple Watch charger that looks like an Apple iMac G3
(Image credit: Spigen)

We've seen a lot of Steve Jobs nostalgia recently, with some claiming he would never have allowed Apple's Liquid Glass UI. We can never know what he would really think of Apple's position today, but for those seeking comfort in the past, the perfect accessory may have just dropped.

Spigen, which makes iPhone cases and other accessories, has just dropped a new batch of retro-looking accessories that includes an Apple Watch charger that looks just like an iMac G3 in miniature. It even says 'hello' when you pull out the charging puck (see our guide to the Apple Watch generations if you're still trying to make sense of Apple's wearables).

