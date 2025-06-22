We've seen a lot of Steve Jobs nostalgia recently, with some claiming he would never have allowed Apple's Liquid Glass UI. We can never know what he would really think of Apple's position today, but for those seeking comfort in the past, the perfect accessory may have just dropped.

Spigen, which makes iPhone cases and other accessories, has just dropped a new batch of retro-looking accessories that includes an Apple Watch charger that looks just like an iMac G3 in miniature. It even says 'hello' when you pull out the charging puck (see our guide to the Apple Watch generations if you're still trying to make sense of Apple's wearables).

(Image credit: Spigen)

First released in 1998, the iMac G3 was perhaps the most iconic all-in-one ever made, and arguably the product that's most responsible for Apple still being in existence as a company today. The Cupertino tech giant later moved on to flatter and more minimalist iMac designs, but the G3's transparent back and vibrant colour options from those heady days of transparent tech is remembered fondly by many Apple fans. And the looks is also right on trend amid the ongoing Y2K revival that seems it will never end.

The Spigen Apple Watch Classic C1 Charger Stand has a transparent back (although there's not much to see inside). And like the front-loading iMac G3 DV models, it comes in several bold hues – Tangerine, Graphite and Ruby as well as the classic Bondi Blue (maybe we'll get Flower Power and Blue Dalmatian next year?). Of course, there's no beige, although the rest of the device is white rather than transparent.

(Image credit: Apple)

The cute little accessory looks even more retro than the actual G3 with its circular charging puck replacing the display. To use it, you just place your watch on the puck to charge in standby mode (you'll need your own cable to plug it in). And if you want matching accessories, the are also iPhone cases, AirPods cases and MagSafe wallets with the same look as part of the C1 range, available from the Spigen website.

The thinking behind the iMac G3 was to make computer's feel more approachable and visually attractive rather than purely functional devices. That's a philosophy that Apple's stuck with to a point. It doesn't have any obvious advantages for a Watch charger, but the nostalgia value may appeal to long-time Apple fans.

If you need an Apple Watch to pair it with, see below for the best current prices where you are.