I didn't even want an Apple Watch 10 but its two most basic feature upgrades have me hooked
And it's currently at its lowest ever price.
I've long waxed lyrical about the Apple Watch SE 2, and questioned the need for anyone (who isn't mountaineering) to have any of the fancier watches on offer. It did everything I needed it to and I was happy. But then I tried the Apple Watch 10 and for some inexplicable reason, I like it more.
It's not that I use any of the features – I don't need to track underwater activity, and I haven't turned any of the more advanced health alerts on. But it does actually have benefits that seem more basic yet make a big difference to the user experience. It's currently at the lowest price ever at Amazon, by the way (only $299.99 with $100 off), so if you agree with my thinking it's a great time to get your own.
The truth is, purely the bigger screen and the fast charging is enough to make this upgrade worth it. The SE2 took hours to charge, and I was flabbergasted when the Apple Watch 10 charged to full battery in minutes. And having a bigger screen is a no-brainer. Zero explanation needed.
This is an excellent price for the Apple Watch 10, it's actually almost as low as the SE2 when I bought it. So if you use the extra always on or outdoorsy features, great, but it's worth it for the basic upgrades alone. See the deal below.
Sitting at its lowest price ever, this is a great price on the newest Apple Watch.
The Series 10 has a bright OLED always-on display, temperature sensor and health metrics plus the handy double-tap gesture for quicker frequent actions.
But my favourite thing is the fast battery charging and bigger screen.
The price above is for the GPS version with a 42mm screen, but there are also offers on the 46mm version, which now costs $329.
Not right? See more deals below, or see the Apple Watch generations guide we've put together.
