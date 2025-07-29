My fizzy water addiction just got elevated – the most beautiful SodaStream ever is 30% off

Deals
By published

I never knew I could lust over a kitchen appliance.

SodaStream Art
(Image credit: SodaStream)

My SodaStream is one of my favourite things – and it took a real battle to convince my husband that it was a wise addition to our already full kitchen. But we both now use it daily (I have five pumps of gas, in case you're asking – I like my sparkling water to feel like the fizzy lifting scene in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Anyway, what I don't like is the way it looks. I went for the most basic option, and it sits like a hunk of plastic on the windowsill. But there's a solution for this in the Soda Stream Art, which is genuinely beautifully designed and the current price makes me want to upgrade – it's reduced from $130 to $89.99 at Best Buy. I want the white version but it comes in black as well.

If the words SodaStream bring to mind lurid fizzy drinks from the 1980s you need to catch up because they're back in a big way. Environmentally better than buying endless plastic bottles and cheaper/less permanent than getting one of those sparkling water taps, if you love fizz it's the perfect addition. (And you can still get those syrups if you want them.)

SodaStream Art
SodaStream Art: was $130 now $89.99 at Best Buy

Features:

White or black
1 Pink Quick Connect 60L CO2 Cylinder
1L Dishwasher Safe Carbonating Bottle*

Compatibility

Machine is compatible with 1L and 0.5L SodaStream carbonating bottles and only compatible with pink Quick Connect CO2 Cylinder.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1