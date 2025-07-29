My fizzy water addiction just got elevated – the most beautiful SodaStream ever is 30% off

My SodaStream is one of my favourite things – and it took a real battle to convince my husband that it was a wise addition to our already full kitchen. But we both now use it daily (I have five pumps of gas, in case you're asking – I like my sparkling water to feel like the fizzy lifting scene in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Anyway, what I don't like is the way it looks. I went for the most basic option, and it sits like a hunk of plastic on the windowsill. But there's a solution for this in the Soda Stream Art, which is genuinely beautifully designed and the current price makes me want to upgrade – it's reduced from $130 to $89.99 at Best Buy. I want the white version but it comes in black as well.

If the words SodaStream bring to mind lurid fizzy drinks from the 1980s you need to catch up because they're back in a big way. Environmentally better than buying endless plastic bottles and cheaper/less permanent than getting one of those sparkling water taps, if you love fizz it's the perfect addition. (And you can still get those syrups if you want them.)

Encased in sleek white, with minimal lines and a satisfying handle in place of the clunky button I have on the top of my machine, I never thought I could lust over a piece of kitchen equipment. But here we are. This offer makes the fancier Soda Stream the same usual price as the basic model.

SodaStream Art: was $130 now $89.99 at Best Buy Features: White or black

1 Pink Quick Connect 60L CO2 Cylinder

1L Dishwasher Safe Carbonating Bottle* Compatibility Machine is compatible with 1L and 0.5L SodaStream carbonating bottles and only compatible with pink Quick Connect CO2 Cylinder.

Not in the US? The SodaStream Art is also on sale in the UK with a similar discount, bringing it down from £139.99 to £79.99 at Robert Dyas.

Top tip: SodaStream is great for making tonic water with one of the syrups. Tonic always goes flat in bottles and the small cans feel decadent, so making it fresh in a SodaStream is a great life hack.

