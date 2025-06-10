Recommended reading

It took spilling a glass of wine on my mechanical keyboard to realise I can't do without it

Deals
By published

Its beautiful design makes every work day a good day – and it's currently on sale.

My mechanical keyboard (and spilt wine glass).
(Image credit: Future)

I was a little late to the mechanical keyboard party. I used to use whatever was spare in the office, with nary a thought about stylish, satisfying or comfortable alternatives. Then I got the Lofree Flow84 (which currently has $20 off for Father's Day). And something subtle yet fundamental changed in my daily work life. I started to enjoy typing.

I realise that's one hell of an admission for a journalist who for the last 15 years has been doing nothing but typing. But what was just another thing to do to get a message on the page actually became enjoyable in itself. The keyboard became a feature on my desk, not just a thing I inherited from whoever was sat there before me.

Lofree Flow84 $169.99 $149.99 at AmazonSave $20:

Lofree Flow84 $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $20: I've had this model as my main home office keyboard for around a year, and I love it. With the Wizard switches it offers a soft sound that perfectly matches the super smooth feel of the keys. And it's wine-proof, which is good to know.

View Deal
Image 1 of 3
My Lofree keyboard, with half it's keys taken off.
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1