I was a little late to the mechanical keyboard party. I used to use whatever was spare in the office, with nary a thought about stylish, satisfying or comfortable alternatives. Then I got the Lofree Flow84 (which currently has $20 off for Father's Day). And something subtle yet fundamental changed in my daily work life. I started to enjoy typing.

I realise that's one hell of an admission for a journalist who for the last 15 years has been doing nothing but typing. But what was just another thing to do to get a message on the page actually became enjoyable in itself. The keyboard became a feature on my desk, not just a thing I inherited from whoever was sat there before me.

Lofree Flow84 $169.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $20: I've had this model as my main home office keyboard for around a year, and I love it. With the Wizard switches it offers a soft sound that perfectly matches the super smooth feel of the keys. And it's wine-proof, which is good to know.

I hadn't put these thoughts to words, of course. Not until I spilt an embarrassingly full glass of wine all over my keyboard (not during work hours), and all the great things about this low-profile, butter-smooth beauty were taken away from me forever *shakes clenched fists at the sky.

I needn't have worried. Along with my super ergonomic office chair, my Lofree Flow84 is not just comfy, it's also durable as all hell. I soon popped off all the keys and switches, hoovered up the wine (with my mouth), dried and replaced everything with some spare parts.

During this panicked scene, I also looked to see how much a replacement would be. And turns out there's $20 off the exact off-white 75% model that I have, over at Amazon. If you've been thinking about venturing into the world of mechanical keyboards, I cannot recommend this amazing, wine-proof keyboard enough.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Here are some more Lofree Flow deals, including the 100 model and the Lite...