Listen up you lucky punks, the finest-looking and crispest-sounding PC speakers you will ever find are £66 off
The Edifier QR65 gaming speakers look great, sound great, and now you can get them much cheaper than I did, the silly fool I am.
The Edifier QR65 speakers are one of the finest pieces of audio hardware I've ever owned. Not only are these PC speakers probably better than most anything-speakers you'll find anywhere, they're nicer-looking too. And they're now reduced by $100 from $369.99 to $269.99 for Prime Day
They're also on sale in the UK, reduced from £329.99 to £263.99.
Packed with 70 watts of audio output power with Class-D Tl amplifier chips, sporting 32mm silk dome tweeters with neodymium magnets and 2.75-inch 70mm long-throw aluminium diaphragm mid-low drivers, they transformed my PC gaming, working and watching experience from the first moment I switched them on.
Sitting on custom-designed metallic speaker stands, which angle the speakers at 10 degrees upwards, specifically in order to fire the deep, booming and rich sonic bliss directly into my auditory nerves as I sit at the desk, they also feature customisable, interactive lighting with light ribbons on the inside that form an infinity-mirror effect as I gaze into their glass-clad front.
Oh, and they're also a charging dock, with 65W fast charging available. Because why not.
And now, a couple of months after I got them when they cost a swimmingly high but completely-worth-it-for-an-audiophile-like-me £329.99, they're on sale, obviously. You lucky punks.
As if to taunt me and my bank balance, Amazon has dropped the price of the Edifier QR65 speakers to £263.99, so now you can experience the transcendental sound of proper PC speakers (and yes, they are better than my old but beloved cheapo set I had before) for 20% less than I did.
Y'know, to hear the dulcet tones of Keanu Reeves while playing Cyberpunk 2077 in higher-definition quality than ever before, and feel smug towards this sorry reviews editor at the same time.
Dammit.
US deal: $369.99 $269.99 at Amazon
Overview: The Edifier QR65 speakers are PC speakers that think they're bookshelf speakers. Sumptuously designed and fantastically engineered, they reaffirm Edifier's status as the 'Chinese Bang & Olufsen', with product design and quality engineering going hand in hand.
Features: 2x 70W speakers, 24bit/96kHz LDAC codec sound, wireless Hi-Res audio transmission at a maximum bitrate of 990Kbps through Bluetooth V5.3, TempoAbyss light effects, Edifier ConneX app compatible, 10-degree tilted speaker stands.
Release date: early-2025
Price history: The Edifier QR65 have been at £329.99 until now, so this price of £263.99 is the lowest we've ever seen them at. The US Prime Day price is also a record low.
Our opinion: I have used them myself for several months now, and I love them. Deeply.
