Listen up you lucky punks, the finest-looking and crispest-sounding PC speakers you will ever find are £66 off

The Edifier QR65 gaming speakers look great, sound great, and now you can get them much cheaper than I did, the silly fool I am.

The Edifier QR65 speakers are one of the finest pieces of audio hardware I've ever owned. Not only are these PC speakers probably better than most anything-speakers you'll find anywhere, they're nicer-looking too. And they're now reduced by $100 from $369.99 to $269.99 for Prime Day

They're also on sale in the UK, reduced from £329.99 to £263.99.

Edifier QR65
Save 20%
Edifier QR65: was £329.99 now £263.99 at Amazon

US deal: $369.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Edifier QR65 speakers are PC speakers that think they're bookshelf speakers. Sumptuously designed and fantastically engineered, they reaffirm Edifier's status as the 'Chinese Bang & Olufsen', with product design and quality engineering going hand in hand.

Features: 2x 70W speakers, 24bit/96kHz LDAC codec sound, wireless Hi-Res audio transmission at a maximum bitrate of 990Kbps through Bluetooth V5.3, TempoAbyss light effects, Edifier ConneX app compatible, 10-degree tilted speaker stands.

Release date: early-2025

Price history: The Edifier QR65 have been at £329.99 until now, so this price of £263.99 is the lowest we've ever seen them at. The US Prime Day price is also a record low.

Our opinion: I have used them myself for several months now, and I love them. Deeply.

Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

