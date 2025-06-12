Recommended reading

The award-winning JBL Charge 5 is down to $139, and I'm seriously thinking of buying another one.

My favourite speaker, the JBL Charge 5, on my bookshelf.
(Image credit: Future)

It's not often that a piece of tech truly resonates with me. There's loads of great tech that does exactly what I want from it – my MacBook, iPhone and ergonomic chair to name a few. But nothing has consistently brought me joy quite like my music speakers. And none come close to the JBL Charge 5.

Our sister site What Hi-Fi gave it a full 5* review when it was released in 2021, and in 2024 the Charge 5 won their award for best bluetooth speaker for under $200. And now that the Charge 6 is out, the price of the Charge 5 has been slashed down from $179 to $139 over at Amazon... and I'm seriously considering buying another one.

JBL Charge 5 $179 $139 at AmazonSave $40:

JBL Charge 5 $179 $139 at Amazon
Save $40: I've had the JBL Charge 5 speaker for several years now, and it's still as lively and clear as the first day I played it. This speaker offers an expansive mix for a portable speaker around the weight of my water bottle. It's my favourite speaker, and $139 is a very good price for what you get.

Image 1 of 4
A selection of pics of my JBL Charge 5 speaker.
(Image credit: Future)

