I recently got a pair of Soundcore Liberty 5 earbuds, and I love them. I wanted a budget pair of headphones under £100, that punched above their weight in sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that's exactly what I got. And I just sorted out a £10 discount for all Creative Bloq readers with Soundcore (UK only – but they're still a bargain at $130 for all US readers).

If you enter the code CREATIVEBLOQ at checkout, you'll get an exclusive £10 off the Liberty 5s. It's not the biggest deal, but on an already fantastically-priced pair of in-ear headphones, I think it's a great bargain.

The Liberty 5 designers are obviously a fan of Apple AirPods Pro, but that's not where the comparisons end. The active noise cancellation on these things are fantastic! So is the transparency mode. I also own the Apple AirPods Max, and though I'm certainly not comparing them to those, it's good for context. Basically, the Liberty 5s have no real right to be hitting ANC and sound quality levels like they do, and all for just £90.

If you get a pair, be sure to download the Soundcore app and have a play with the equaliser. Below is a custom setting that I think really presents these headphones in their best light.

Liberty 5 £100 £90 at Soundcore with code CREATIVEBLOQ

Save $10: These are my most recent purchase, and I really like them. For budget earbuds, they punch way above their weight class in sound quality (especially after playing with the equaliser through the Soundcore app), and boast great active noise cancellation. $89.99? Absolute bargain!

(Image credit: Future)

Want a head start with your new Liberty 5s? This is the custom equaliser setting that I've found works best. It takes the edge off the default big base, and gives more clarity to the mids and some highs. (Image credit: Future)

