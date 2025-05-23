Recommended reading

I've just secured an exclusive discount on the earbuds that I own for all Creative Bloq readers

Deals
By published

The Soundcore Liberty 5 headphones are now £90 for Memorial Day.

The Soundcore Liberty 5s in the palm of my hand.
(Image credit: Future)

I recently got a pair of Soundcore Liberty 5 earbuds, and I love them. I wanted a budget pair of headphones under £100, that punched above their weight in sound quality and active noise cancellation, and that's exactly what I got. And I just sorted out a £10 discount for all Creative Bloq readers with Soundcore (UK only – but they're still a bargain at $130 for all US readers).

If you enter the code CREATIVEBLOQ at checkout, you'll get an exclusive £10 off the Liberty 5s. It's not the biggest deal, but on an already fantastically-priced pair of in-ear headphones, I think it's a great bargain.

Liberty 5 £100 £90 at Soundcore with code CREATIVEBLOQSave $10:

Liberty 5 £100 £90 at Soundcore with code CREATIVEBLOQ
Save $10: These are my most recent purchase, and I really like them. For budget earbuds, they punch way above their weight class in sound quality (especially after playing with the equaliser through the Soundcore app), and boast great active noise cancellation. $89.99? Absolute bargain!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1