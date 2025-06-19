Recommended reading

The AirPods Max are my favourite headphones – but you shouldn't buy them

News
By published

For the money, there's nothing like the Sony XM5s right now.

My AirPods Max on a black leather background.
(Image credit: Future)

Oh Apple! I know it's impossible to please everyone at the same time... but you could at least try!

I love my pair of 1st Gen AirPods Max. They sound amazing, have almost the best noise cancelling around, and I'm a fan of the simple yet useful control buttons. But in 2025, even with an 'updated' 2nd Gen version, I just can't recommend them to anyone.

Sony WH-1000XM5 £249.99 £207 at AmazonSave £42:

Sony WH-1000XM5 £249.99 £207 at Amazon
Save £42: When I tried these cans, I realised I had found headphones that could match the sound of my AirPods Max, offer better ANC and offer better comfort when travelling. Getting them for £207 is a no-brainer.

View Deal
Image 1 of 3
A selection of photos of my silver AirPods Max.
(Image credit: Future)

Great for indoors, but if I want a pair of headphones for travel, these are too heavy.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.