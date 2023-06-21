I've ignored the Mac mini for 10 years. Now I get it.

I've got a confession to make. I've never really paid attention to the Mac mini. As deals editor on Creative Bloq, I get excited about each rumour and release of iPad, MacBook, AirPod and iPhone. I nearly lost it when the Apple Studio Display was released. But for some reason the Mac mini never grabbed my attention – I never knew this little hero was hiding in plain sight. But today I think it's just about the most exciting thing that Apple is producing.

You see, I like finding the best products at the best prices for creatives. It's literally my job. Come Amazon Apple Prime Day, I'll be searching for quality tech that's both cool and useful for the maximum number of users. And that's the Mac mini right there. It's just as ideal for the average internet-browsing, film-streaming user, as for the juice-hungry working pro. And in both instances, you get it for a fantastic price.

A Mac for the Average Joe

Small gold dog for scale. Kind of. (Image credit: Future)

The entry level Mac mini (M2, 2023) is sold for $599, or $499 if you're a student. That's just wild when you think about it. It's $100 less than the starting price of the M1 mini, and for that you get your Thunderbolt 4 ports (x 2), your Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and of course, the mighty M2 chip.

Now, there has been some grumbling about the speed of the entry level 256GB SSD for the M2, and we're well aware that it's considerably slower than the M1, or the next level of 512GB SSD M2. But that fact needs a bit of context, as we're thinking average Joes here: students and workers that browse, stream in 4K, maybe game a bit (though I imagine you'd have a console for that). For those users, the speed of the entry level SSD is fine. If you're a video editor – hell no!

Another thing I love is how the mini looks. This PC is small, petite even, and a nice antidote to all those bulking tower PCs in my past. That portability could also come in handy for a freelancer wanting a portable computer to take out to pitch at places they know there will be a screen to plug into, or a student who might be moving around a bit in the coming years (but if that's the case, you may want to think about the last word on portability, the MacBook Air).

Grumble number two: you won't be able to upgrade the insides of your new M2 Mac mini. What you buy is what you get. But there are decent portable external hard drive options should you need more storage, so it’s not the end of the world. And really, average users won’t really be wanting more than the 8GB RAM on offer. Though you can go for 16GB RAM for $200 more. Though if you're doing that, you may actually want...

A Mac for the juice-rinsing pros

(Image credit: Future)

Long story short, the higher end versions of the M2, and especially the M2 Pro, are just as – if not more – impressive than the entry level spec. It's silly fast, silly powerful, and also retains a relatively great price point for what you get. The M2 Pro is even benchmarking better than the M1 Max in CPU department. That's wild.

For all the details of what you get, you can check out our hands on review of the M2 Pro version of the Mac Mini. But I think it's best summed up by comparing the M2 Pro mini to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro. They are the exact same computer, just one has a keyboard and display – and for that you will pay $1,999.

For the Mac mini M2 Pro you pay $1,299. And I know you'll be able to find a monitor and keyboard for cheaper than the $700 difference... In fact, if you're a pro looking for your next Apple PC, you probably already own a decent monitor and keyboard. So the saving speaks for itself. And, of course, there's also the option to get a really premium display.

And that's why I now get the Mac mini. It's a beautiful computer that will bring a touch of class to any desktop. It also caters to the average Joes and the juice-rinsing pros, and all for really good value for money. The truth is, I'm looking for my next PC. And I think I've found it.