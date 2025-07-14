Watch out! Nintendo is cracking down on using secondhand cartridges with the Switch 2

Nintendo is tackling piracy with a crackdown, but it's ever-so confusing – don't get caught out.

As more gamers are finally getting their hands on a brand new Switch 2 console, Nintendo seems to be cracking down harder on piracy.

In recent news (via Reddit), it was discovered that a user had purchased four original Nintendo Switch game cartridges from a seller on Facebook Marketplace in good faith, only to find that after inserting each one separately into their Switch 2 console for patching overnight, that Nintendo had banned their accout the following day, with online services also restricted.

