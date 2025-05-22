Hoping to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 in time for launch day? The highly anticipated (and highly in demand) console will be hitting shelves worldwide on June 5, 2025 – but if you don't want to take your chances with in-store stock, then these 3 UK retailers are your best bet right now.

Very, ShopTo, and Smyths Toys are the last remaining UK retailers with Switch 2 consoles available to preorder, though Currys is down to the last few console + accessory bundles. This could all change in a matter of hours, however, so keep checking our Switch 2 preorder hub for live retailer links in the UK and US.

I've been tracking Nintendo Switch 2 stock levels for over a month, and after a very rocky start, stock seems to be stabilising in the UK, at least. It's a different story for US Nintendo fans, however, as almost every major retailer seems to be out of stock, and the recent fiasco with US tariffs has been causing quite the headache for retailers (and consumers) alike.

It's not all doom and gloom, however, as our sister site TechRadar has confirmed that both GameStop and Best Buy will have more stock on launch day. If you've already bagged your preorder, take a look at our picks of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories (including a Piranha Plant camera) to start building your dream Switch 2 gaming setup.

Where to preorder a Nintendo Switch 2 in the UK

Very (Quick! There's still stock!): at very.co.uk Very is a popular choice for Switch purchases in the UK, and right now (at the time of writing), there's still stock on the console-only and MKW bundle option. If you've checked the link above and are met with disappointment (sorry), it's worth checking back regularly to see if stock gets replenished.

Smyths Toys Superstore (Click and Collect only): at smythstoys.com It looks like Smyths has Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available for preorder, but the home delivery option is greyed out, meaning you can only order for click and collection (on June 5th) at your local store. This option still guarantees that you can get your console on launch day, but you'll need to get out of your gaming chair to go and get it.

ShopTo (Stock remaining): at ShopTo.Net Nintendo Switch 2 stock seems to be rapidly fluctuating over at ShopTo, with the console and bundle deals currently available as a back order. The prices are also reflecting the unstable nature of shifting stock, so keep a close eye on this to bag the best deal.

Stock is fluctuating at other places

Currys (only the bigger bundles in stock): at Currys If you're looking to get a few games and accessories with your Switch 2, then you're in luck. It seems that you can't preorder the console on its own, or as the Mario Kart World bundle from Currys – but there are several bundle deals currently in stock: • Console + MKW + 2X Joy-Cons + 2X Wheels + Camera - all for £569 over at Currys • Console + Street Fighter 6 + Switch 2 Pro Controller + camera - all for £569 at Currys

EE (Check stock): at EE EE has been taking pre-orders for the Switch 2, but stock is fluctuating. When I checked last night, the Mario Kart World bundle was in stock for £429.99 but it seems that's no longer the case :((