If the struggle to get yourself a Switch 2 is reminding you of that year you spent trying to get a PS5, fear not because drops are happening all the time. And the latest one is coming at 1:30pm ET at antonline. With many retailers showing as out of stock, including Walmart and BestBuy, this will come as welcome news for those hunting Nintendo's latest console.

When we reviewed the Nintendo Switch 2, we were blown away by its design and thought it an excellent upgrade on its predecessor. But we didn't love the launch game line-up (including Mario Kart) so we are looking forward to seeing what comes out later. See more below on the drop from antonline.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline Antonline is dropping new NIntendo Switch 2 stock at 1:30ET. With a brilliant 7.9-inch, 1080p, LCD, touchscreen display (sorry, no OLED but there is an increased refresh rate of 120hz), backwards compatibility, WIFI connectivity and 4K support when connected with HDMI, this is a brilliant upgrade on the last model. There's a Mario Kart bundle priced at $499.99 or the standalone console at $449.99. If you're not sure about upgrading, see our Switch 2 vs Switch OLED comparison guide.

If you haven't made up your mind yet, see our Switch 2 page, which is full of brilliant articles ranging from reviews to opinions on the console itself, accessories and the games that have been released so far – all based on our personal experience with the tech.

And for other gaming advice, see our best games console roundup.