I have a question. Has anyone in the UK seen a single advertisement for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console? With only a week to go until launch day (June 5th), it seems really odd to me that there's been little to no advertising to promote the new Switch 2 release, or perhaps I've just completely missed it.

Admittedly, I don't watch the news or much mainstream TV at all, so there's a high chance that any UK ads would have slipped past me easily. But online also seems to be a bit of a hype graveyard right now (though please correct me if I'm wrong).

I'm one of no doubt thousands of Nintendo fans eager to get my hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 console, and I've been keeping tabs on all Nintendo Switch 2 stock updates for both UK and US gamers (yes, it's still fluctuating) to help as many people as possible secure a Switch 2 preorder before launch. Psst - these 3 UK retailers have Nintendo Switch 2 stock, and there are several ways to bag a console without pre-ordering too.

I do wonder if I weren't an e-commerce journalist, would I even know that the Switch 2 was hitting shelves next week? Do parents know? Somebody should probably tell them.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I understand that Nintendo is such a huge global brand that there's no need to invest heavily in marketing and adverts for the Switch 2 to sell well, but I remember during the launch of the original Switch console back in 2017, that everybody I knew was excited about it and the concept of Joy-Cons. Granted, I was still a teenager in college at the time, but I definitely remember seeing some adverts about it at the very least.

The fact that retailers like Amazon are also acting pretty hush about the console launch right now does raise some suspicions for me, but I also could just be reading way too into things. But it is weird, right? It's like everyone is dying to get their hands on the latest console (which is why there's limited stock), but at the same time, nobody seems to be talking about the Nintendo Switch 2.

