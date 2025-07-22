In our recent Donkey Kong Bananza review, we described the new game as a must-play title that makes the Nintendo Switch 2 worth getting. What we didn't point out is that it could also be a contender for our guide to the best 3D modelling software.
OK, so Donkey Kong Artist mode isn't quite Blender or ZBrush, but it's surprisingly powerful. It also demonstrates one of the things that makes Nintendo so endearing as a developer: its habit of including random and entirely unnecessary extra features just for the love of it.
バナンザ色塗り。色それぞれの質感が違って塗った後削ったりする音が違うのが楽しい。光ったり燃えてるのもあるよ。#NintendoSwitch2 #ドンキーコングバナンザ #DonkeyKongBananza#DKアーティスト #DKartist pic.twitter.com/tGg4Us282SJuly 19, 2025
While the aim of Donkey Kong Bananza is to smash you way through Ingot Isle to recover stolen banana diamonds, many fans have found themselves distracted for hours by DK Artist mode, which allows you to put Kong's rock-breaking powers to more creative use.
Players are going wild with it. Nintendo characters like Mario and Donkey Kong himself are obviously popular choices, but people have also been sharing models of characters from other IPs and completely random creations. Some of them are stunning, many are a little cursed. It seems Donkey Kong art is becoming a whole genre in its own right.
A post shared by Trevor Campbell (@trevor_campbell_)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by zeldagram24 (@zeldagram24)
A photo posted by on
Donkey Kong Bananza is just something else man. Enjoy my beautiful masterpiece for your viewing pleasure. #DKArtist #DonkeyKongBananza pic.twitter.com/qeEVzIWWVyJuly 18, 2025
#DKartist #donkeykongbananza pic.twitter.com/f0WKoHTkF2July 19, 2025
70 dollar modeling software #deltarune #DonkeyKongBananza #DKartist pic.twitter.com/IBpaxstpfxJuly 18, 2025
Calling all DK artists!here's my game's characters in (terrible) dk art.Show me yours!#DonkeyKongBananza #DKartist pic.twitter.com/DDYsKplaH9July 19, 2025
全身に炎を纏いながら黄金の武器を構えているディディーの勇姿特に理由はないけどしばらくしたら消します。 #DKアーティスト #DKartist pic.twitter.com/d4IIOsIYz3July 21, 2025
🐵🎨 Some of the most cursed user creations from #DonkeyKongBananza's DK Artist mode, including a sculpture of U.S Vice President JD Vance that looks like Kirby inhaled an office worker pic.twitter.com/UobBGeLhuzJuly 19, 2025
WORLDS FIRST SPRINGTRAP SCULPTED IN DK ARTIST YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST FOLKS— @emiebunny.bsky.social (@emiebunny.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-07-22T12:27:09.234Z
You can only access Donkey Kong Artist Mode from the title screen. There, instead of pressing a face button to start or continue a game, you press the “+” button. The tool will give you a random object that you can start to carve into a 3D shape. You can even paint it and add lighting, and then share your creation online.
You can use any controller, but the Joy-Cons in mouse mode provide more precision. The left and right D-pad buttons change tools and the up and down buttons change colours.
It's a neat bonus feature that reminds me of the joy of discovering Paint as a kid, and I love how it's bringing 3D creation to people who might never think to download modelling software and learn how to use it. Blender is free and open-source, but Donkey Kong's a cheaper introduction to 3D sculpting than something like ZBrush!
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
It's also a great example of how Nintendo does things differently from many other developers. Like Super Mario 64's start menu, these kinds of fun features show that it sees itself as a toy company who's job is to entertain us with fun products even if they're not a necessary part of the game.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.