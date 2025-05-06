Someone turned their kid's artwork into a video game (and the results are adorable)

News
By published

Odd Dorable looks impossible to resist.

Image of a childlike drawing from the game art of Odd Dorable
(Image credit: Artur Latkovsky)

Video games that eschew photorealism for a more painterly artistic style are getting a lot of attention lately. Nomada Studio's graceful Neva won Best Artistic Achievement at the BAFTA Game Awards, and we recently spoke to the team behind Blades of Fire.

One indie dev is now bringing a uniquely naive approach to game art. He's created a puzzle adventure based on drawings by his four-year-old daughter. The game looks adorable, obviously, but is also looks highly playable.

Image 1 of 3
Images of a childlike hand-drawn art from Odd Dorable game
(Image credit: Artur Latkovsky)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.