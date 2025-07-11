This cosy indie game lets you decorate tiny dioramas, built entirely from free assets anyone can use

Kenney Vleugels makes free assets for all and turns them into games.

MakeRoom, a game about decorating cosy dioramas with all kinds of furniture and objects, is unique in that it puts pre-made models front and centre. Not shying away from using off-the-shelf assets lends indie dev Kenney Vleugels room to focus on creative ideas.

It's not uncommon for developers to use pre-made assets in game development, and marketplaces like Epic Games' FAB make it accessible, whether that's for early prototype stages or even in the final game for those who do not have the time or expertise to create their assets from scratch. Kenney Vleugels is a developer who has specialised in creating this kind of asset for more than 10 years, which has also been a way to fund his game projects.

