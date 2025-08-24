I'm a pretty dedicated Samsung fan, but I've never been able to quite get my head around Samsung's bizarre Music Frame product. I guess it's kind of the same concept as the popular Frame TV series, but implemented as a photo frame with swappable physical prints rather than a TV displaying digital artwork.

Surely it would've made more sense as a digital photo frame that showcased a slideshow of your favourite images as opposed to physical prints that need changing? It might have been beautifully designed, but let's just say that at the retail price of $399.99, I'd expect it to be able to play YouTube videos at the very least.

Thankfully, the price is coming down, and right now there's a deal over at Samsung with $100 off this smart speaker-slash photo frame, now $299.99 for the black bezel option for a limited time. Should you decide that you want another one, Samsung is also offering $50 off each additional Music Frame that you purchase in the same order. I've got all the details for you below, but for more savings, check out Samsung Student discount offers.

Save $100 Samsung Music Frame: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Overview: This non-digital photo frame from Samsung lets you display your favourite prints in a sleek and classy bezel frame that doubles as a high-quality, 3-way stereo speaker for panoramic sound. Having multiple Music Frame speakers in your home will allow for Q-Symphony, which basically means they all sync together and work as one. You can also wirelessly connect your smart devices to it via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, to enjoy your favourite music and podcasts. It also triples as a home assistant, and can integrate smart services with built-in Alexa, Chromecast, Google Home, AirPlay 2 and more. Release date: April 2024 Review Consensus: We haven't gotten our hands on this weird and very expensive photo frame yet, but our sister sites seem to feel that the excellent wireless streaming capabilities are worth it, despite sound quality that feels lacking. The customisable options also cost extra, which starts to add up as a complete package. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | What Hi-Fi?: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Read more ▼

Check out today's best deals on Samsung tech in your region, using our clever deals widget below.