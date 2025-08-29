It's no secret – I'm a fan of the JBL Charge speakers, so I'm eager to get my hands on the latest iteration of the award-winning range. And that's going to happen sooner than I expected, thanks to this 30% discount over at Woot. You can get the JBL Charge 6, cut from $200 to $140 (though this deal is only live for the next 5 days).

Before I tell you why I love the speaker range, I want to put that deal in context. Only a couple months ago I was highlighting a deal on the previous iteration, the Charge 5, that took its price down to $140. So you can get the new speaker for the same deal price as the last model. That's pretty incredible, especially when you consider our sister site What Hi-Fi gave the Charge 6 a full 5 star review.

JBL Charge 6 $200 $140 at Woot

Save $60: This is large discount when you consider that this award-winning speaker has only been on sale since March 2025. I cannot wait to get mine (though be aware, you will not be able to link it up to your old Charge 5).

Why I'm getting the Charge 6 (and 1 reason I wouldn't)

I haven't used the Charge 6 yet, but if it's anything like the 5 (and from my research, that seems to be the case), it'll be an exceptionally well balanced speaker for its compact size. The Charge 5 offers clear audio with a nice detailed range of mid frequencies, and it goes LOUD.

Another reason I love it, is that it's been dropped and thrown across rooms (I have a toddler), and it's proven to be very durable. My only gripe in this department is that the rubber grips on the bottom of the Charge 5 have come off. It still stays where I place it, but that's not idea.

Which leads me to the major reason (the only reason) that I wouldn't buy the Charge 6. If you have a Charge 5, and you're hoping to get the Charge 6 and pair both up for extra audio – you won't be able to. The Charge 6 pairing tech runs on Auracast audio sharing; the Charge 5 is PartyBoost. That's a really big misstep from JBL in my opinion.

