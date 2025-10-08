As a music lover (and hater of ambient silence), having a good-quality speaker has become essential. This Amazon Prime Day, there are some handsome deals on some of my favourite options, whether you're looking for aesthetics or sound quality (or a healthy mix of both).

Currently, the best deal is a snaggable 33% off the Marshall Acton III, which has been haunting my wishlist for some time now. I'll also drop in some more budget-friendly options if you're looking to be a little kinder on your wallet.

Whether you want something snazzy that aligns with your favourite interior design trends or a sleek smart speaker that effortlessly blends into your home decor, there are savings to be made this Prime Day.

Save 33% Marshall Acton III: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon This limited-time deal gives you a respectable chunk off Marshall's elite Acton III model. With Marshall's signature sound guarantee, this speaker is a hassle-free way to blast your tunes with next-generation Bluetooth 5.2 and the 3.5 mm input. Made of 70% recycled plastic and only vegan materials, you have the added bonus of feeling ethically smug – what's not to love. Read more ▼

Save 30% JBL Go 3: was $39.95 now $27.95 at Amazon If affordability and portability are what you're after, the JBL Go 3 is a great option. With JBL's rich original pro sound, it packs a surprising punch for such a dinky device, but the 5-hour battery life may be a deterrent for some. With its waterproof and dustproof design, it's a resilient little companion that's built to be lifeproof, whatever you may throw at it. Read more ▼

Save 21% Sonos Era 300: was $479 now $379 at Amazon Boasting elite sound quality, the Sonos Era 300 is the ultimate ultra-slick smart speaker. Featuring six optimally positioned drivers all around the front, sides, and top supporting Dolby Atmos Music, you're guaranteed an immersive listening experience. With built-in Alexa, the Era 300 is a great hands-free option that nestles perfectly into the home with its low-key design. Read more ▼

Save 34% Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $99 at Amazon For those who need a little colour in their lives, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a great option that balances high-fidelity audio with playful design. With 12 hours of battery life, it's over double the power of the JBL Go, while still being portable enough to take on adventures. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, it keeps you connected up to 30 feet away, with a choice between Stereo Mode for left and right channels, or Party Mode for bigger, bolder sound. Read more ▼