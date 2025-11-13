The most beautiful cat fountain (yes, it's a thing) is 15% off for Black Friday

Here on Creative Bloq, we celebrate beautiful design and creativity wherever it emerges, whether it's an in-depth guide on creating stunning 3D fan art, or simply sharing some really fetching pens.

And as someone who works for Creative Bloq, when it came to renewing my cat's water fountain, nothing less than the most visually (and functionally) impeccable would do. So I got the Petlibro Dockstream 2.

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

With a 3-litre removable water tank, a whisper-quiet pump, an easily replaceable water filter and a mould-preventing steel bowl with a wide drinking area and low sides to battle whisker fatigue (it's a real thing, look it up), it ticks all the boxes needed for my cat's health.

And as it's got a companion app that notifies me whenever the filters need replacing, the water levels get low or indeed any time my living-room tiger actually drinks (and how much, down to the millilitre), it ticks all the boxes needed for me to become the overbearing helicopter parent to my cat I've always dreamed of being. Look, us crazy cat dads have to have something, okay?

In addition, rather than a cheap pet-shop plastic bowl or annoyingly whirry fountain that starts staining after 30 minutes, meaning you'll quickly be finding ways to conceal it as much as you can, the Dockstream is beautiful. It's not just refined in function, it's outright beautiful in external design, so I have no qualms about placing it in plain view in my lounge.

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Of course, beauty doesn't come cheap, as the Dockstream 2 will set you back $89.99 in the US and £99.99 in the UK. However, just like the rest of us, Petlibro's people have noticed that Black Friday is drawing near, so with the code PETBF15 you can knock a healthy $13.50/£15 off the full price. And as us pet-parent creatives know, nothing's too fancy for our furbabies.

Save 15% Petlibro Dockstream 2: was $89.99 now $76.49 at uk.petlibro.com Use code PETBF15 to save 15% on the prettiest water fountain your cat has ever seen. Obviously the design cues will be completely lost on your feline, but you'll notice, which is the important thing.

Save 15% Petlibro Dockstream 2: was £99.99 now £84.99 at petlibro.com Use code PETBF15 to save 15%.

UK shoppers can get the exact same discount with the exact same code. Will your cat care where you got it from? No. But will it thank you for the fresher water it's getting? Also no.