The most beautiful pen in the world is over 25% off for Prime Day
Remember handwriting?
There are pens and there are pens. And then there are the best pens. And since I started I started using the latter, I haven't been able to put it down. What I'm trying to say is, there's something special about using a swanky pen, something heavier than your classic bic biro.
Since my colleagues gifted me the brass Kaweco Sport last year, I've found myself opting to handwrite far more than I did before. Sure, writing an ill-advised poem in your iPhone's Notes app is fun, but have you ever tried writing an ill-advised poem with a metallic fountain pen? It just feels even more ill-advised – in a good way.
'Get to the point,' I hear you think. The point is, my favourite pen is over 25% off for Amazon Prime Day, and I think you should buy it.
The metallic body made from high-quality materials gives this fountain pen a special haptic and elegance, with the durable brass developing a natural and unique patina over time.
Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Sign up for a 30-day free trial here. And see other coffee machine deals we've found below:
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.