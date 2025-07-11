I don't normally shop at Amazon, but I'll be stocking up on Moleskines this Prime Day

And there's just a few more hours to go.

Is there a better notebook than a Moleskine? Moleskines are popular for a reason, as they are quality objects that last, and that you also won't be embarrassed to bring out in a meeting (unlike the shiny sequinned number that I was gifted a while ago).

Moleskine Classic Notebook
Moleskine Classic Notebook: was $20.46 now $12.96 at Amazon

This Classic notebook is large in size (5 x 8.25-inches) and is lined. It has 192 pages. I've got one of these with plain pages and I love it, it's a great size for popping in a bag and taking out and about with you.

Moleskine Art Sketchbook
Moleskine Art Sketchbook: was $25.57 now $15.72 at Amazon

This Moleskine is designed especially for sketching and has thick ivory paper. It has an extra inner storage folder and 104 pages. The pages are plain for your drawings.

Moleskine Classic 12 Month Weekly Planner
Moleskine Classic 12 Month Weekly Planner: was $20.58 now $10.97 at Amazon

If you're feeling a bit disorganised then starting a paper diary can really help and this Moleskine 2025 weekly planner is discounted to $10.97 right now.

