Is there a better notebook than a Moleskine? Moleskines are popular for a reason, as they are quality objects that last, and that you also won't be embarrassed to bring out in a meeting (unlike the shiny sequinned number that I was gifted a while ago).

They're ideal for using as a journal or diary or just for jotting down random musings as they come up, and they usually have a handy sleeve at the back for storing documents like business cards or bits of paper, or whatever else you fancy.

And today is a good day to stock up on them or buy them as gifts (dare we say it, even very early Christmas gifts). That's because it's Amazon Prime Day. It's actually the last of four Amazon Prime Days, meaning that it's your last chance to grab a bargain before the sales event finishes.

Here are just some of the Moleskines currently on offer.

Moleskine Classic Notebook: This Classic notebook is large in size (5 x 8.25-inches) and is lined. It has 192 pages.

Moleskine Art Sketchbook: This Moleskine is designed especially for sketching and has thick ivory paper. It has an extra inner storage folder and 104 pages. The pages are plain for your drawings.

