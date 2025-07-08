It's Prime Day right now (until Friday 11 July), which makes it an ideal time to stock up on school supplies for the whole family. Whether you're heading to high school, college or university, it's smart to stock up when there's a sale on, as you'll be needing these supplies.

There are deals available on crayons, gel pens, coloured pencils, markers, pencils and more, as well as on sets of supplies. We've been through the deals and have highlighted our top picks for you to add to your basket below.

The ones below are only available for Prime members, so you may need to sign up to Amazon Prime, free trials are often available.

Save 30% Four Candies Cute Mechanical Pencil Set: was $9.99 now $6.99 at Amazon This set includes 6 mechanical pencils with different replacement leads plus three different erasers plus eraser refills. The pencils are 0.5mm and 0.7mm so you can switch between two different thicknesses. I think this is a decent deal as you get a lot for under $7.

Save 25% Amazon Basics Woodcased Classroom Pencils: was $5.17 now $3.90 at Amazon If you need pencils then this is a pack of 30 is ideal for sketching, drawing and writing. They're 2HB with a medium-soft lead and have an eraser on the end. What more do you need?

Save 25% Post-it Super Sticky Lined Notes: was $15.49 now $11.55 at Amazon Post-its are super-useful to have in your pencil case or home office as they can be used to mark your place in textbooks or write little to-do lists. There's 25% off right now for Prime members.

Save 15% Soucolor 72-Color Coloured Pencils: was $9.98 now $8.48 at Amazon This is a real bargain, you can get 72 coloured pencils for just $8.48 if you're a Prime member. You also get a pencil box included. This seems like a no brainer and these pencils have a 4.7 star score from Amazon reviewers.

Want more suggestions for back to school supplies? See our best coloured pencils, best pens and best pencils lists or check out the deals below.