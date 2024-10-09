My all-time favourite dumbphone is 15% off for Prime Day

I'm not alone in often dreaming of throwing my iPhone down a well, buying a 'dumbphone', moving into a cabin into the woods and recording a seminal solo acoustic indie-folk album (sorry, got a bit carried away there). The internet is full people who, alarmed at their smartphone use, are growing increasingly 'dumbphone' curious. Earlier this year I found the Punkt MP02, which I declared my favourite dumbphone. But while the simple device is beautifully designed, it isn't cheap. But at 15% off for Prime Day right now in the UK, it's suddenly an easier sell.

From Apple Prime Day deals to Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, we've already found a bunch of awesome tech offers over the last couple of days. But you won't find all the usual bells and whistles on the Punkt MP02. It's basically a feature phone, offering phone calls, texts and little else – although the 4G hotspot is useful if you need to use the internet on a second device. What you're paying for is the beautiful utilitarian aesthetic by UK designer Japser Morrison. And at £237, down from £279, it's mercifully further away from the somewhat unpalatable realm of £300.

Punkt MP02 4G Minimalist Mobile phone: £237 £279 at Amazon UK

Save £43: This beautifully feature phone boasts an elegant design by Jasper Morrison, USB-C charging and a 4G hotspot for connecting other devices to the internet. Other than that, you're getting calls, texts and a calendar. Perfect for a digital detox. Overview: This beautifully designed feature phone boasts an elegant design by Jasper Morrison, USB-C charging and a 4G hotspot for connecting other devices to the internet. Other than that, you're getting calls, texts and a calendar. Perfect for a digital detox. Key features: Beautiful design, 4G connectivity, USB-C charging, WiFi hotspot Release date: 2021 Price history: We very rarely see discounts on the Punkt MP02, so this is a deal to snap up.

If you're looking for deals on more beautifully designed objects this Prime Day, I've curated some of the discounted items that I believe every designer needs on their desk. You're welcome.