If I didn't already own a premium model, this Poco F7 Ultra would be my camera phone of choice.

Poco F7 Ultra
I don't envy anyone shopping for a new smartphone in 2025, as the playing field is pretty uneven right now, and it can be hard to determine if you're getting true value for money.

What I mean by this, is that you have the choice between some of the best camera phones on the market – such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max (both priced at £1,200+), but then you also have underdogs like the Poco F7 Ultra with an incredibly sharp camera unit for just £649 (that's half the price of top flagships).

Poco F7 Ultra (16GB RAM + 512GB)
Poco F7 Ultra (16GB RAM + 512GB) : was £699 now £599 at Amazon

Save: £100

Overview: If you're not familiar with Poco phones, it's a sub-brand of Xiaomi, maker of some seriously impressive flagship camera phones sporting Leica lenses. While the Poco series is intended to be more mid-tier, it doesn't disappoint at all.

Key features: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED 120HZ | Main Camera: 50 MP f/1.6 (wide) + 32 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Selfie Camera: 32 MP, f/2.0 (wide)| Zoom cam: 50 MP, f/2.0, 60mm (telephoto), 2.5x optical |Storage: 512GB | Battery: 5,300 mAh.

Release date: March, 2025.

Price context: I would say that this definitely falls into budget camera phone territory, although it's not the cheapest Poco model to release this year, given that the Poco X7 series was selling for just £249 / $229 back in January. Still, our sister site, Android Central, called the Poco F7 Ultra the best bargain of 2025.

Price Check: £619 at Mi (Xiaomi)

Review Consensus: I recently tested out the Poco F7 Ultra a few weeks ago, and I mainly focused on its camera performance above all else. Safe to say, I was thoroughly impressed with this phone's ability to capture a sharp shot, especially of moving subjects, at such a good price.

Android Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

