The sharpest camera phone I've recently tested has £100 off
If I didn't already own a premium model, this Poco F7 Ultra would be my camera phone of choice.
I don't envy anyone shopping for a new smartphone in 2025, as the playing field is pretty uneven right now, and it can be hard to determine if you're getting true value for money.
What I mean by this, is that you have the choice between some of the best camera phones on the market – such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max (both priced at £1,200+), but then you also have underdogs like the Poco F7 Ultra with an incredibly sharp camera unit for just £649 (that's half the price of top flagships).
Actually, scratch that. This Poco camera phone is currently on sale for £559 over at Amazon for the 256GB model, or you can bag a 512GB option for £599. That's £100 off the usual £699 price tag for the model with more storage, and in my opinion, it's worth every penny.
I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but just some food for thought, when I tested the Poco F7 Ultra a few weeks ago, I thought it could possibly be the best value budget camera phone of 2025.
Save: £100
Overview: If you're not familiar with Poco phones, it's a sub-brand of Xiaomi, maker of some seriously impressive flagship camera phones sporting Leica lenses. While the Poco series is intended to be more mid-tier, it doesn't disappoint at all.
Key features: Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED 120HZ | Main Camera: 50 MP f/1.6 (wide) + 32 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Selfie Camera: 32 MP, f/2.0 (wide)| Zoom cam: 50 MP, f/2.0, 60mm (telephoto), 2.5x optical |Storage: 512GB | Battery: 5,300 mAh.
Release date: March, 2025.
Price context: I would say that this definitely falls into budget camera phone territory, although it's not the cheapest Poco model to release this year, given that the Poco X7 series was selling for just £249 / $229 back in January. Still, our sister site, Android Central, called the Poco F7 Ultra the best bargain of 2025.
Price Check: £619 at Mi (Xiaomi)
Review Consensus: I recently tested out the Poco F7 Ultra a few weeks ago, and I mainly focused on its camera performance above all else. Safe to say, I was thoroughly impressed with this phone's ability to capture a sharp shot, especially of moving subjects, at such a good price.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the top smartphone series in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1