I don't envy anyone shopping for a new smartphone in 2025, as the playing field is pretty uneven right now, and it can be hard to determine if you're getting true value for money.

What I mean by this, is that you have the choice between some of the best camera phones on the market – such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max (both priced at £1,200+), but then you also have underdogs like the Poco F7 Ultra with an incredibly sharp camera unit for just £649 (that's half the price of top flagships).

Actually, scratch that. This Poco camera phone is currently on sale for £559 over at Amazon for the 256GB model, or you can bag a 512GB option for £599. That's £100 off the usual £699 price tag for the model with more storage, and in my opinion, it's worth every penny.

I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but just some food for thought, when I tested the Poco F7 Ultra a few weeks ago, I thought it could possibly be the best value budget camera phone of 2025.

