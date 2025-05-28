Recommended reading

Camera phone shootout: Honor 400 Pro Vs the Honor Magic 7 Pro

News
By published

Honor's new AI smartphone is seriously impressive, but how does it measure up to the flagship Magic 7 Pro series in terms of image quality?

Honor 400 Pro vs magic 7 Pro
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

If you aren't familiar with Honor, then it's about time this company made it onto your radar. It not only manufactures some of the best camera phones that I've ever used and tested, but it also aims to be innovative with each new product launch, while establishing itself as an affordable rival to Apple and Samsung.

I've been a fan of Honor tech for several years now, and I quickly fell in love with the Honor Magic 7 Pro when I was given the opportunity to test it out earlier this year by shooting in Slovenia (it gave my Samsung S24 Ultra a run for its money). This month, Honor has launched its latest camera phone, the 400 Pro model, and I have to say that as a photographer – I'm seriously impressed with its camera quality. There's a bit of a price difference between the Honor Magic 7 Pro (£1,099.99) compared with the latest 400 Pro (£699.99), so what's different?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Honor's latest smartphone specs
Header Cell - Column 0

Honor 400 Pro (new)

Honor Magic 7 Pro

Honor 200 Pro (2024)

Chipset:

Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm SM8635 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

Main Camera:

200MP (f/1.9) wide

50MP (f/1.4-2.0) wide

50 MP (f/1.9) wide

Zoom Camera:

50MP (f/2.4) telephoto 3x optical zoom, 50X digital zoom + AI Super Zoom

200MP (f/2.6) 72mm periscope, 3X optical zoom, 100X digital zoom + AI Super Zoom

50 MP (f/2.4) telephoto 2.5x optical zoom, digital zoom x50

Ultrawide camera:

12MP (f/2.2)

50 MP (f/2.0)

12MP (f/2.2)

Selfie Camera:

50MP (f/2.0)

50MP (f/2.0)

50MP (f/2.1)

Video

4K / 1080P (3840 x 2160)

4K@24/30/60fps

4K (3840 × 2160) 

Price

£699.99

£1,099.99

£499.99

Image 1 of 13
Honor Magic 7 Pro
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 14
Honor 400 Pro
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1