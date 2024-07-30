Rankin's 8-step process for smartphone photography success

Features
By
published

Learn how to take studio-quality portraits with a smartphone.

Rankin Live event 2024 at Outernet London
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

I was invited to London yesterday by Honor for a special Rankin Live session, where the legendary celebrity photographer shared his thoughts on smartphone photography – and the best ways to use your phone to capture studio-quality portraits. This all depends on which of the best camera phones you're using, of course, and Rankin endorses the latest Honor 200 Pro smartphone equipped with powerful AI and premium Studio Harcourt filters. 

I got to try out this new AI-powered phone in Paris, and it really is one of the best on the market for photographers who want creative control. With that said, you can still make do with one of the best iPhones for photography if you're looking to capture a decent portrait, and even one of the best budget camera phones if money is tight but you still want to practice your skills. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles