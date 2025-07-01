Nail your Procreate projects with issue 255 of ImagineFX
Learn new skills and techniques for Procreate and more in the new issue – on sale now!
This month's ImagineFX puts the focus on Procreate, the much loved iPad and iPhone art app. Get expert advice, tips and insight to help you master your next creative endeavour. Plus learn how to create stunning stylised art on your tablet with a workshop on our beautiful cover art.
Inside the latest ImagineFX
Discover how the creative team took the visuals to another level for the follow up season of the popular anime, with insights from the team on everything from adding a touch of elegance to updating existing designs.
In our news feature this month we talked to a group of established artists to find out how their journey has gone, over the course of a decade, discovering what they've experienced and how that has informed them as artists.
Procreate artist Eliza Ivanova shares her process in depth, with a step-by-step tutorial on the creation of her beautiful cover art for this issue. Crammed full of useful tips and techniques to help you master your own Procreate art.
Our panel of expert artists share their top tips for success when drawing and painting using Procreate. They cover everything from workflow hacks, to making the most of layers, brushes, blending and much more.
That's not all, with plenty of artwork to get you inspired, more training – from drawing with charcoal – interviews and expert reviews to be had.
We hope you enjoy the issue!
Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.
