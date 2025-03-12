Check out some masterful manga with issue 251 of ImagineFX

News
By published

See what’s inside the new edition of ImagineFX – on sale now!

A section of the cover of ImagineFX 251
Our cover features fantastic unicorn art by Brian Weisz. (Image credit: Future)

There are many genres of art and they move or inspire different people in different ways. Manga has been one of the favourites of our readers over the years, so it feels about time we took a deeper dive into the iconic Japanese style.Mega Man is just one huge name from Japan. As well as taking the starring role on our cover, he’s the subject of our lead tutorial, where the artists commissioned to create cover art for the character’s new manga series give a detailed look at the process of drawing and colouring their art. And if you’ve ever wanted to create gorgeous sci-fi settings, check out Edward Barons’ workshop as he combines Blender and Photoshop.The steady rise of manga and anime in this part of the world has meant more and more people have been exposed to this style of storytelling, and Netflix has been a part of this. That’s why we take you behind the scenes on the animated adaptation of Dan Da Dan, talking to its creative team who give us all the details about the process of bringing its colourful chaos to the screen.

We really hope you enjoy the issue!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rob Redman

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The unicorn art featured on the cover of ImagineFX issue 250.
Celebrate 250 issues of ImagineFX, with a bumper crop of pro tips to make better art.
2D art; clouds shaped like sheep
Inside Masae Seki's whimsical images, which capture joyful interactions between people and animals
A section of the cover of ImagineFX 251
Download resources for ImagineFX 251
A section of the cover art from ImagineFX 249
Download resources for ImagineFX 249
ImagineFX 250 promo image, of a unicorn
Download resources for ImagineFX 250
ImagineFX magazine, issue 248
Download resources for ImagineFX 248
Latest in Artistic Tips & Techniques
A section of the cover of ImagineFX 251
Check out some masterful manga with issue 251 of ImagineFX
The unicorn art featured on the cover of ImagineFX issue 250.
Celebrate 250 issues of ImagineFX, with a bumper crop of pro tips to make better art.
D&amp;D artwork of a dragon fighting a warrior.
Celebrate 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons, plus lots more in ImagineFX issue 247
ZBrush for iPad beginner tips
ZBrush for iPad: 10 beginner tips to get started in mobile 3D modelling
ZBrush for iPad tutorial; sculpt a spider
How to speed sculpt in ZBrush for iPad
Vibrant fantastical creature looking at a blue and purple butterfly
How to paint vibrant creatures in Photoshop
Latest in News
Screenshots from KFC Original Fake Games
KFC takes a bite out of annoying fake game ads and turns them into real games
Tesla Cybertruck
Why some Tesla owners are covering up the logo
Korean Air new logo in use
Korean Air has rebranded for first time since the '80s
The new Galari digital art frame, on a small stand, sat next to an orange flower.
As an art lover, I'd rather buy this new e-paper digital art frame than a