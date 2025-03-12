Check out some masterful manga with issue 251 of ImagineFX

There are many genres of art and they move or inspire different people in different ways. Manga has been one of the favourites of our readers over the years, so it feels about time we took a deeper dive into the iconic Japanese style.Mega Man is just one huge name from Japan. As well as taking the starring role on our cover, he’s the subject of our lead tutorial, where the artists commissioned to create cover art for the character’s new manga series give a detailed look at the process of drawing and colouring their art. And if you’ve ever wanted to create gorgeous sci-fi settings, check out Edward Barons’ workshop as he combines Blender and Photoshop.The steady rise of manga and anime in this part of the world has meant more and more people have been exposed to this style of storytelling, and Netflix has been a part of this. That’s why we take you behind the scenes on the animated adaptation of Dan Da Dan, talking to its creative team who give us all the details about the process of bringing its colourful chaos to the screen.

We really hope you enjoy the issue!

Also in this issue

Delve inside a couples colourful workspace (Image credit: Future)

Linnea Kataja and Bellamy Luna Brooks open the doors to their wonderfully colourful creative space.

Draw Mega Man! (Image credit: Future)

Master your own manga, with our in-depth tutorial on how to draw and colour Mega Man, with advice from our cover artists.

Publish your own manga! (Image credit: Future)

If you have ever considered publishing your own manga, now is the time, as we bring you thoughts, tips and expert opinion from those who have done this, helping you avoid any pitfalls and make great choices.

Get outside and start sketching (Image credit: Future)

James Gurney shares his advice for taking your sketchbook outside and drawing on location.