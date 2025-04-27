The inspiration behind these stylised comic illustrations featuring muscular characters and vehicles, straight from the artist's mouth

David, also known as Davilorium, is a comic artist with a background in anthropology. Previously a freelance animator, he now creates comics and stories inspired by manga, video games and ancient Mediterranean art. Here we explore his art in more detail, and in his own words.

Starkid666, page 76

(Image credit: David Orellana)

“An inside page taken from my comic Starkid666. I wanted everything to have a toy-like feel, complete with absurd anatomies, cities made of LEGO bricks, and over the top characters.”

Atala and Starkid666

(Image credit: David Orellana)

“Two of the main characters from Starkid666 in a single panel. I’ve always loved Akira Toriyama’s vehicles and wanted to pay my own tribute to them somewhere in the comic.”

Starkid666 cover

(Image credit: David Orellana)

“I decided to use a classic poster composition, given that the whole Starkid666 project is full of ironic references to my favourite films and video games from childhood.”

Last days of Museion

(Image credit: David Orellana)

“A panel from an old self-edited comic called Last Days of Museion. It’s set in a futuristic yet mystical environment, and has a monochromatic palette to underline the odd atmosphere.”

